GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia: Lamine Yamal to become youngest ever player to feature in UEFA championship

The Barcelona winger, 16 years and 338 days old, will beat Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

Published - June 15, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Berlin

AFP
Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes part in a practice session ahead of the Euro 2024 football championship against Croatia.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes part in a practice session ahead of the Euro 2024 football championship against Croatia. | Photo Credit: AP

Lamine Yamal will become the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship after Spain coach Luis de la Fuente selected him to start their first match against Croatia on June 15.

The Barcelona winger, 16 years and 338 days old, will beat Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

If Yamal scores during the tournament in Germany he will break the record for youngest goalscorer at the Euros, set by Johan Vonlanthen for Switzerland against France in 2004.

Yamal has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Barcelona after making his debut with the Catalan giants aged 15 in the previous campaign.

De la Fuente handed Yamal his Spain debut in September last year, when he became the country’s youngest ever player and goalscorer against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Yamal was not even born when Croatia captain Luka Modric, 38, made his major tournament debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

“When I hear that kind of thing, I feel really old,” joked Modric.

“Everyone will see him as the greatest danger for Spain, he’s got great potential and a great career in front of him.”

Related Topics

soccer / Euro 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.