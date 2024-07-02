ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024: Portugal into Euro quarter-finals after shootout win over Slovenia

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:27 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:25 am IST - FRANKFURT, Germany

Portugal wins penalty shootout 3-0 against battling Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they will meet France.

AFP

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bernardo Silva struck the winning spot kick and Diogo Costa made three saves as Portugal won a penalty shootout 3-0 against battling Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they will meet France.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to put Portugal ahead from the penalty spot in the first half of extra time, but Jan Oblak saved brilliantly to leave the Portuguese captain in tears.

Neither side could fashion a goal and the game went to penalties, with Josep Ilicic having the first kick saved for the Slovenians before Ronaldo put his side ahead, and when Jure Balkovec's spot kick was saved the writing was on the wall.

Costa then saved from Benjamin Verbic, setting Silva up to confidently slot home the winner to put Portugal through to the last eight and a meeting with the French in Hamburg on Friday.

