GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Euro 2024: Portugal into Euro quarter-finals after shootout win over Slovenia

Portugal wins penalty shootout 3-0 against battling Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they will meet France.

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:27 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:25 am IST - FRANKFURT, Germany

AFP
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia.

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bernardo Silva struck the winning spot kick and Diogo Costa made three saves as Portugal won a penalty shootout 3-0 against battling Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they will meet France.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to put Portugal ahead from the penalty spot in the first half of extra time, but Jan Oblak saved brilliantly to leave the Portuguese captain in tears.

Neither side could fashion a goal and the game went to penalties, with Josep Ilicic having the first kick saved for the Slovenians before Ronaldo put his side ahead, and when Jure Balkovec's spot kick was saved the writing was on the wall.

Costa then saved from Benjamin Verbic, setting Silva up to confidently slot home the winner to put Portugal through to the last eight and a meeting with the French in Hamburg on Friday.

Related Topics

Portugal / Football

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.