GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Euro 2024: History awaits Scotland to seal knockout stage qualification for first time against Hungary

In 11 previous attempts, at eight World Cups and three Euros, Scotland have always fallen at the group stage.

Updated - June 22, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 04:51 pm IST - Stuttgart (Germany)

AFP
Scotland team are seen during a training session ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 match against Hungary in Stuttgart, on June 22, 2023

Scotland team are seen during a training session ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 match against Hungary in Stuttgart, on June 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

History awaits Scotland if they can beat Hungary on June 23 and potentially seal qualification for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2024.

In 11 previous attempts, at eight World Cups and three Euros, Scotland have always fallen at the group stage.

A familiar early exit looked on the cards when Steve Clarke’s men suffered an opening night humiliation at the hands of hosts Germany.

However, a battling 1-1 draw against Switzerland has re-instilled belief and kept dreams of qualification alive.

Victory would not guarantee progress but would almost certainly be enough either for second place in Group A or to be one of the four best third-placed sides who reach the last 16.

Clarke said before a ball was kicked in Germany that he was targeting four points.

A clash with Hungary, who have lost their two opening games, appears to offer Scotland’s best chance of a first win at a major tournament since 1996.

However, the Hungarians know they also have to win and hope three points is enough to carry them through.

“When the draw was made you were probably targeting the last two games,” said Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor.

“When you get a bad result, perspective goes out the window a little bit. It was probably the manner of the defeat the other night which made everyone feel a bit sore and not great.

“As footballers, you have to deal with that. You have to try to put it right. We made the first step of putting it right and we arrive into the game on Sunday now with belief that if we play equally as well, if not better, we give ourselves a right good chance.”

Shankland clamour

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said on the eve of the tournament that this squad could achieve “legendary status” by going where no team has before in the nation’s history.

Yet, they will have to overcome adversity to do so.

Ryan Porteous remains banned after being sent-off in the 5-1 thrashing dished out by Germany in Munich.

Injury to Kieran Tierney has robbed Clarke of another defender and one of Scotland’s best players.

Despite clamour for more changes, nine of Clarke’s squad have started both games.

He now must decide whether to stick or twist in Stuttgart with a tight turnaround after an energy sapping 90 minutes against the Swiss.

“We have to recover and bring the same energy level and the same tempo and the same aggression as we did against Switzerland,” added McGregor.

Tierney’s injury opens the door for a change of system.

Clarke stumbled upon his preferred 5-4-1 formation to accomodate both the Arsenal left-back and Liverpool’s Robertson in the same side.

A switch to a back four would allow the former West Brom boss to include an extra forward player and make room for Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie alongside the midfield four of McGregor, Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

Many of the estimated 200,000 Tartan Army that have travelled to Germany are also calling for a change up front.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland won player of the year awards in Scotland after scoring 31 goals this season.

Yet, he has had barely a few minutes on the pitch in the opening two games as Clarke has opted for the extra mobility offered by Che Adams.

Since taking charge in 2019, Clarke’s loyalty has fostered continuity and a club-like team spirit that has brought his country back to two major tournaments after two decades in the wilderness.

But a bolder approach may now be what Scotland need to change their narrative on the international stage and end an unwanted record.

Related Topics

soccer / Euro 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.