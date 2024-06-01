Euro 2024: Full schedule, groups and timings

Euro 2024 will be the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial football tournament organised by UEFA. Germany will be hosting the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14. The tournament will comprise 24 teams, with Georgia the only team making its European championship finals debut.

This is the third time European championship will be plaed on German territory and the second time in reunified Germany. West Germany hosted the tournament’s 1988 edition and four matches of the multi-national Euro 2020 were played in Munich. The tournament will return to its usual four-year cycle after the 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy are the defending champions, having won the 2020 tournament against England on penalties in the final.

The venues are Olymplastadion Berlin, Fubbal Arena Munchen, Westfalenstadion, Stuttgard Arena, Arena AutSchalke, Frankfurt Arena, Volksparkstadion, Dusseldorf Arena, Cologne Stadium, Leipzig Stadium.

The participating 24 teams are grouped in six groups.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

The full schedule (time in IST)

June 15, 2024: Germany vs Scotland - 12.30 a.m.

June 15, 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland - 6.30 p.m.

June 15, 2024: Spain vs Croatia - 9.30 p.m.

June 16, 2024: Italy vs Albania - 12.30 a.m.

June 16, 2024: Poland vs Netherlands - 6.30 p.m.

June 16, 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark - 9.30 p.m.

June 17, 2024: Serbia vs England - 12.30 a.m.

June 17, 2024: Romania vs Ukraine - 6.30 p.m.

June 17, 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia - 9.30 p.m.

June 18, 2024: Austria vs France - 12.30 a.m.

June 18, 2024: Turkey vs Georgia - 9.30 p.m.

June 19, 2024: Portugal vs Czechia - 12.30 a.m.

June 19, 2024: Croatia vs Albania - 6.30 p.m.

June 19, 2024: Germany vs Hungary - 9.30 p.m.

June 20, 2024: Scotland vs Switzerland - 12.30 a.m.

June 20, 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia - 6.30 p.m.

June 20, 2024: Denmark vs england - 9.30 p.m.

June 21, 2024: Spain vs Italy - 12.30 a.m.

June 21, 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine - 6.30 p.m.

June 21, 2024: Poland vs Austria - 9.30 p.m.

June 22, 2024: Netherland vs France - 12.30 a.m.

June 22, 2024: Georgia vs Czechia - 6.30 p.m.

June 22, 2024: Turkey vs Portugal - 9.30 p.m.

June 23, 2024: Belgium vs Romania - 12.30 a.m.

June 24, 2024: Switzerland vs Germany - 12.30 a.m.

June 24, 2024: Scotland vs Hungary - 12.30 a.m.

June 25, 2024: Albania vs Spain - 12.30 a.m.

June 25, 2024: Croatia vs Italy - 12.30 a.m.

June 25, 2024: France vs Poland - 9.30 p.m.

June 25, 2024: Netherlands vs Austria - 9.30 p.m.

June 26, 2024: Denmark vs Serbia - 12.30 a.m.

June 26, 2024: England vs Slovenia - 12.30 a.m.

June 26, 2024: Slovakia vs Romania - 9.30 p.m.

June 26, 2024: Ukraine vs Belgium - 9.30 p.m.

June 27, 2024: Georgia vs Portugal - 12.30 a.m.

June 27, 2024: Czechia vs Turkey - 12.30 a.m.

Round of 16

June 29, 2024: Runners-up of Group A vs Runners-up of Group - 9.30 pm.

June 30, 2024: Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group C - 12.30 a.m.

June 30, 2024: Winners of Group C vs third of Group D, E or F - 9.30 p.m.

July 1, 2024: Winners of Group B vs third in Group A,D,E, or F - 12.30 am

July 1, 2024: Runners-up of Group D vs Runners-up of Group E - 9.30 p.m.

July 2, 2024: Winners of Group F vs third in Group A, B or C - 12.30 a.m.

July 2, 2024: Winners of Group E vs third in Group A, B, C or D - 9.30 p.m.

July 3, 2024: Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group F - 12.30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

July 5, 2024: Winners of Match 39 vs winners of match 37 - 9.30 p.m.

July 6, 2024: Winners of match 41 vs winners of match 42 - 12.30 a.m.

July 6, 2024: winners of match 40 vs winners of 38 - 9.30 p.m.

July 7, 2024: winners of match 43 vs winners of match 44 - 12.30 a.m.

Semifinals

July 10, 2024: Winners of match 45 vs winners of match 46 - 12.30 a.m.

July 11, 2024: Winners of match 47 vs winners of match 48 - 12.30 a.m.

Final

July 15, 2024: winners of match 49 vs winners of match 50 - 12.30 a.m.

