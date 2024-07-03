Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms current edition is his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed this year's European Championship will be the last of his career.

The Portugal superstar, who is 39, is playing at the Euros for a record sixth time and his country has reached the quarterfinals — where Kylian Mbappé and France await in Hamburg on Friday.

Speaking to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP after the penalty-shootout victory over Slovenia, Ronaldo said: “It is, without doubt, my last European Championship.

“But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by all that football means — by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me."

Ronaldo, who is one of the most prolific scorers in football history and has a record 14 goals at European Championships, said his main motivation now was “making people happy.”

He was reduced to tears during the Slovenia game after having a penalty saved in extra time.

“It's not about leaving the world of football," he said. “What else is there for me to do or win? It's not going to come down to one point more or one point less.”

