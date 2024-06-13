Euro 2024: Can Mbappe help France regain crown? Last dance for Ronaldo?

As Germany gets ready to host Euro 2024 from June 14 (Friday), an analysis of Groups D to F:

ADVERTISEMENT

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France.

France is the undoubted favourite to top Group D at Euro 2024 but it might not be smooth sailing with formidable oppositions like Netherlands and Austria in the same group. Deschamps’ men are leading contenders to win the trophy.

Netherlands should be the next strongest side in the group, but defeats home and away to France in qualifying indicate a gulf between the two. The Dutch were quarter-finalists at the last World Cup, since then Ronald Koeman has returned for a second spell in charge Louis van Gaal’s successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland beat Wales on penalties in the playoffs to qualify for the finals. Its qualifying campaign was rescued by Michal Probierz after he was promoted from his role as Under-21 coach to succeed sacked former Portugal boss Fernando Santos.

In contrast, Austria approaches the tournament in fine fettle, even if star player David Alaba is unavailable due to injury. Revitalised under the management of Ralf Rangnick, Austria finished just behind Belgium in its qualifying group and has had some remarkable results recently having beat Germany 2-0 and Turkey 6-1.

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine.

Belgium is unquestionably the team to beat in Group E where all four countries will believe they can advance to the knockout phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number one ranked team in the world between 2018 and 2022 will rely on powerhouses Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku for inspiration throughout the tournament.

Ukraine return for a fourth successive appearance after defeating Iceland in the play-offs, delivering an emotional boost to a country ravaged by war since the Russian invasion of February 2022.

Slovakia enjoyed a strong qualifying campaign to book a third consecutive trip to the finals, but lacks a genuine goal threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romania is the only team in the section that did not take part in Euro 2020.

The national team has fallen on hard times over the past two decades, hindered by the decline of the country’s leading clubs and a lack of investment.

Group F: Turkiye, Georgia, Portugal and Czechia.

Roberto Martinez has given Cristiano Ronaldo his full backing since taking over as Portugal coach and he will be hoping that his faith helps provide the nation a second European Championship title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal will be the red-hot favourite to progress from Group F as Martinez’s men kick off their campaign against Czechia in Leipzig on June 18.

Georgia makes its major tournament bow relying on star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, against the backdrop of turmoil and political violence back home.

The Czechs will be favourites to progress alongside Portugal and have often impressed at previous Euros, including three years ago with a run to the quarter-finals that was ended by Denmark. Patrik Schick will again be expected to provide the goals after finishing as joint-top scorer at Euro 2020.

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkiye, led by Hakan Calhanoglu, will be out to prove a point after a dismal group stage exit at Euro 2020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.