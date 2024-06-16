GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Euro 2024: Albania’s Bajrami scores fastest ever goal after 23 seconds

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

Updated - June 16, 2024 01:03 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:59 am IST - Dortmund

AFP
Albania’s Nedim Bajrami scores his side’s opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, on June 15, 2024.

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami scores his side’s opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening Euro 2024 game against Italy on Saturday for the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship.

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

Bajrami, who plays in Italy for Sassuolo, pounced on a poor throw-in by Italy’s Federico Dimarco to lash the ball high into the net from inside the box in the Group B match against the reigning champions.

However, Italy responded quickly to equalise through Bastoni in the 11th minute before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri ahead in the 16th minute.

Among the list of fastest ever goals at the tournament is Luke Shaw’s strike for England against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley three years ago.

Shaw netted after just one minute and 56 seconds for what remains the sixth-fastest ever at the competition.

Italy came back to win that final on penalties.

