Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

BUDAPEST

24 June 2021 02:14 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo tied Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving on to 109 goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on June 23.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.

