Euro 2020 qualifiers: Easy win for Spain

Spain eased to its third win from three games in its Euro 2020 qualification campaign by beating the Faroe Islands 4-1 away on Friday to stay two points clear at the top of Group ‘F’.

Captain Sergio Ramos put the visitor ahead from a corner in the sixth minute and Jesus Navas slammed the ball into the far corner in the 19th for Spain.

Faroes struck back on the half-hour mark though when Klaemint Olsen rose to flick a header from defender Odmar Faero into the net on the volley, although Spain restored its two-goal advantage four minutes later.

Midfielder Isco fired a shot against the post which bounced off goalkeeper Teitur Gestsson and trickled into the net to be given as an own goal, while Spain left back Jose Gaya scored the best goal of the game in the 71st minute with a classy chip. Spain tops the group with nine points from three games.

The results: Group A: Czech Republic 2 (Schick 19, 50) bt Bulgaria 1 (Isa 3); Montenegro 1 (Mugosa 69) drew with Kosovo 1 (Rashica 24); Group B: Lithuania 1 (Novikovas 74) drew with Luxembourg 1 (Rodrigues 21); Ukraine 5 (Tsyhankov 26, 28, Konoplyanka 46, 75, Yaremchuk 59) bt Serbia 0; Group D: Georgia 3 (Gvilia 30, Papunashvili 59, Arveladze 76-pen) bt Gibraltar 0; Denmark 1 (Hojbjerg 76) drew with Republic of Ireland 1 (Duffy 85); Group F: Faroe Islands 1 (Olsen 30) lost to Spain 4 (Ramos 5, Navas 19, Gestsson 33-og, Gaya 71); Norway 2 (Elyounoussi 56, Odegaard 70) drew with Romania 2 (Keseru 77, 90+2); Sweden 3 (Quaison 2, Claesson 50, Isak 81) bt Malta 0; Group G: Austria 1 (Burgstaller 74) bt Slovenia 0; Latvia 0 lost to Israel 3 (Zehavy 10, 60, 81); Macedonia 0 lost to Poland 1 (Piatek 47).