Euro 2020 | England’s new generation will hope to set ancient history right

Future beckons: England will hope that its younger lot is not affected by its past results against Germany.

London

28 June 2021 22:29 IST

While all the reminders of past encounters, penalty shoot-outs and ‘curses’ ahead of England’s last-16 meeting with Germany resonate with many, for those who will play at Wembley on Tuesday it is ancient history.

England has lost to Germany in its last three knockout meetings at major tournaments, in 1990, 1996 and 2010, with the first two coming after penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals being particularly painful.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, famously missed the crucial spot kick in the Euro 96 loss but 12 members of his squad were not even born at that time and the oldest member of his squad, Kyle Walker, was only six.

England has yet to sparkle in this tournament, while this has not looked like a vintage German team either.

Southgate has yet to settle on a starting line-up and faces some key decisions about his creative players with Jack Grealish pushing for a start, Phil Foden hoping for a recall and Mason Mount possibly in contention.

For Germany’s coach Joachim Low the midfield pairing of Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos will look to dictate the rhythm and tempo with Thomas Muller operating in front of them. England has never won a knockout match at the Euros in 90 minutes — four of its games have gone to penalties, with England progressing only once, against Spain at Wembley at Euro 96.

In the day’s other game in Glasgow, Sweden will take on Ukraine in the final last-16 encounter.