ADVERTISEMENT

Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr win Football Writers' Association awards

May 12, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Haaland has scored 51 goals in all competitions, while Kerr has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea

AP

A file photo of Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrating scoring a goal. Erling Haaland was voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Erling Haaland was voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City, and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr became the first back-to-back winner of the women's award on Friday.

The Football Writers' Association said Haaland took 82% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old Norway international has scored 51 goals in all competitions to help put City in contention for titles in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. He set a record for most goals (35) in a Premier League season.

A file photo of Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrating scoring a goal. The 29-year-old Australia international has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea, which faces Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday. The team also reached the Champions League semifinals, losing to Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kerr beat out Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly and Chelsea teammate Lauren James for her second straight FWA award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old Australia international has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea, which faces Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday. The team also reached the Champions League semifinals, losing to Barcelona.

The women's award was introduced in 2018.

The awards are set to be presented at an FWA dinner event in London on May 25. (AP) PDS PDS

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US