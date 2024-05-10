Erling Haaland activates beast mode, hands Manchester City cheat code

When Manchester City was held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal at the end of March, Erling Haaland had not scored in three matches; City had failed to find the back of the net in a Premier League game at home for the first time since October 2021.

It was a frustrating result for Pep Guardiola’s side, which trailed both the Gunners and then leader Liverpool at that stage. Haaland was beginning to face the sort of criticism he had never experienced before in his career. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane described the centre-forward’s play as “almost League Two level”.

On an unstoppable run

But since that draw, City has won four league games on the bounce, which has left the side with its destiny in its own hands. Although one point behind frontrunner Arsenal, City has a game in hand. Haaland has played a central role in City roaring back to contention, bagging seven goals in four Premier League matches and striking fear into the heart of every defence in England.

Clearly, the goal-scoring machine is rounding into form at the perfect time, with three games remaining in City’s tight title race with Arsenal. Wolverhampton Wanderers was Haaland’s most recent victim, with the 23-year-old scoring four goals in a 5-1 rout last weekend.

Three of Haaland’s goals were in the first half, making him the third player to score two first-half hat-tricks in Premier League history, after Andrew Cole and Michael Owen.

Haaland converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Rayan Ait-Nouri’s late tackle took Josko Gvardiol down in the box. He then doubled City’s lead in the 35th when he soared high to head home at the far post from Rodri’s cross.

“That’s a beautiful goal. My father [Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for City] is going to be happy with that one,” he told Sky Sports. “A nice celebration, I enjoyed that one. We keep going.”

Haaland converted again from the spot just before halftime after he was clipped from behind by Nelson Semedo in the area. His fourth came in the second half when he controlled a diagonal pass in the air from Phil Foden before slicing inside and curling a shot into the far corner.

Haaland, who missed nearly two months earlier this season with a foot injury, has now at least a hat-trick in six of his 63 matches in England’s top flight. Wolves were left with the sobering realisation that there could even have been more on the day for City’s number nine, who has twice before scored five in one game since arriving in England.

“Fantastic to score four goals,” said Haaland. “It was a difficult game. They can play football so it was not easy but we were solid. We have to keep going, we have to push and focus.”

Finding his shooting feet

Guardiola deemed that the 6’4” Haaland was back in business after his injury struggles.

“He was injured, an important one, and he’s so tall, so to get back to your best form you need time,” said Guardiola. “But happy for his performance, for his exceptional goals, in the penalties as well because we know how some days it is not easy ... but the second and fourth (goals) were unbelievable. Erling is back to business”

Haaland’s four-goal haul looks to have settled the race for the Golden Boot — awarded to the league’s top scorer — as his 25 Premier League goals are now five more than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has 19.

A 25-goal league season is an impressive achievement, but it pales in comparison with Haaland’s record 36 in 2022-23. “Twenty-five goals [is] not bad,” said Haaland. “We’ve got a not-so-bad manager who pushes me. I try to develop every day. I had some problems [this season] but let’s not focus on them.”

Despite criticism of his form this term, Haaland has now scored 36 goals in all competitions, including six in the Champions League, proving that he is a victim of his own high standards. Guardiola has often felt the need to defend his striker at several points during the season.

The City manager said Haaland was “the best striker in the world” following criticism from Keane. “He helped us to win [the treble] last season, and the reason why we don’t create many chances is not because of Erling,” said Guardiola. “For the quality and different skills we have, Haaland is exceptional.”

Back in February, Guardiola also said Haaland had “shut the mouths” of his critics after scoring the only goal of a nervy 1-0 win over Brentford. “Top strikers score a lot of goals. Don’t criticise, he will shut your mouth. Sooner or later he is there. He was out for two months, he lost his grandmother, it is not easy for a human being.”

The value of match-winners

In addition to his injury and personal struggles, Haaland, when he was fit earlier in the season, often missed his partner-in-crime Kevin De Bruyne, who was out with a hamstring injury.

“I try to do the same runs with everyone, but with him I know I’m going to get it perfect. I know the ball is going to come,” said Haaland. “You can see I don’t even look at the ball for two seconds when he has it because I’m focusing on running towards the goal. That’s the difference, nothing bad towards other players, but it’s the small difference of knowing that the ball will come.”

Guardiola has often spoken about the difference between players who “help you play better” and those “who win games”. The first category is central to establishing control whereas the second puts opposition teams away. Both Haaland and De Bruyne belong to the second category.

“It’s simple. They are players that win games by themselves. When one player scores 60 goals, you win games,” said Guardiola. “When a player makes a thousand million assists and goals, it helps you to win games. You don’t have to study at Harvard or Yale to understand that.”

With De Bruyne supplying Haaland with ammunition, City remains on course for an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown. Three more wins — away to Fulham and Tottenham and then at home to West Ham — and the title is City’s outright.

As Haaland put it, “We’ve got four finals [three league games and the FA Cup final] left for our season. We’re on a mission. Now focus on the next one.”

