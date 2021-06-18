Eriksen to be fitted with cardiac device

Copenhagen

18 June 2021 04:03 IST

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Advertising

Advertising

”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement.