18 June 2021
Eriksen to be fitted with cardiac device
Updated: 17 June 2021 22:42 IST
Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.
Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.
The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter defibrillator.
”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement.
