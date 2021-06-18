Football

Eriksen to be fitted with cardiac device

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement.


