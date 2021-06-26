‘Eriksen incident showed how football can unify the world’

KOLKATA

Sandesh Jhingan says the game also promotes solidarity

The Christian Eriksen episode showed football’s great ability to unify the world feels top Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan.

“The Christian Eriksen incident also showed how football promotes solidarity. Not many sports in the world have this power and vitality to bring the world together.

“That was evident when the Finland fans were chanting Christian and the Denmark fans saying Eriksen. The whole world instantly came in support and prayed for his recovery.

“That is how football brings the world together in harmony and appreciation,” said Jhingan about the Denmark midfielder who collapsed in the middle of the action during their Euro 2020 match.

Return of fans

Jhingan was also ecstatic about how the Euro is seeing a return of the fans in big numbers.

“Euro has brought a lot of smiles to the whole world. It is definitely about top quality football and a display of fantastic skills and tactics. What it has also done is bringing the fans back to the stadiums.

“That was one big thing that everyone was waiting for since the pandemic started,” Jhingan, who is covering the Euro 2020 for Sony Ten 2, said.