Eric Paartalu extends BFC contract

Bengaluru FC (BFC) midfielder Erik Paartalu has signed a two-year deal with BFC, the club announced on Monday.
The deal ensured that Paartalu will stay at BFC till the end of the 2021-22 season.
Paartalu joined BFC three seasons ago, and was part of the team which won the Indian Super League and the Super Cup.
“Bengaluru has held a special place in my heart for the past three years. Every time I leave the city, I am somehow drawn back to it, whether it’s the football, the fans or the way of life.
“On the football front, the motivation from within the club to win titles and to be the best in the country cannot be matched by any other club,” Paartalu, who is back home in Australia, said.
Paartalu’s extension comes after Udanta Singh signed a new three-year deal earlier this month.
