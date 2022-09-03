EPL | VAR denies Everton winner in feisty derby draw with Liverpool

The stalemate means Liverpool remain in fifth, six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton stay 14th, winless from their six matches so fa

Reuters LIVERPOOL
September 03, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton as his shot hits the post during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on September 3 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

VAR was the centre of attention once more as Everton were denied a second-half winner in a feisty 0-0 draw with Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half at Goodison Park, with Tom Davies denied by the upright for Everton, before Darwin Nunez and Luiz Diaz both saw efforts come out off the frame of the goal for the visitors.

The game opened up after the break, with Jordan Pickford forced into several fine stops in the home goal, while Neal Maupay, making his Everton debut after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, should have scored from close range.

Then came the moment Everton fans had been waiting for after Conor Coady tapped home at the far post, with pandemonium ensuing at Goodison, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides pressed for a winner, with Everton substitute Dwight McNeil's deflected shot almost catching Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out and Mohamed Salah firing against the post in stoppage time, but the rivals had to settle for a point each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The stalemate means Liverpool remain in fifth, six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton stay 14th, winless from their six matches so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app