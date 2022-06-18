EPL | Tottenham wards off competition from Man United to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma

Tottenham announced the signing of highly sought-after Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported initial fee of £25 million

Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma controls the ball during an English Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion in London, England. File | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham strengthened its midfield options ahead of the team's return to the Champions League by signing Mali international Yves Bissouma from fellow English Premier League club Brighton on Friday.

Tottenham announced the signing without disclosing a fee. British media said Bissouma was costing an initial £25 million ($30.5 million).

Bissouma has played for Brighton since 2018 after joining from Lille, making 123 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for Brighton last season, making 26 league appearances as Graham Potter’s side finished ninth — their best showing in the English top flight. His stellar season attracted interest from top clubs, with Manchester United and Arsenal pursuing him.

His arrival provides competition in central midfield for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp.

Bissouma becomes the London side’s third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.