EPL: Crystal Palace puts a spoke in Manchester City’s wheel

Ederson’s last-gasp penalty heroics saved Manchester City from defeat but a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace on Sunday brought the Premier League leader’s record-breaking 18-match winning run to an end.

Luka Milivojevic was presented with the chance to seal a memorable victory for Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side when Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Raheem Sterling in injury time. But the Palace midfielder struck his spot-kick too close to Ederson, allowing the City goalkeeper to preserve his side’s 21-game unbeaten start to the league campaign.

City’s failure to score in a league game for the first time since last April meant it fell short in its bid to equal Bayern Munich 19-game winning run of four years ago, the longest in Europe’s five major leagues, set under its current boss Pep Guardiola.

And City’s afternoon was further soured when Kevin De Bruyne was stretchered off immediately after the spot-kick following an ugly challenge by Palace substitute Jason Puncheon.

Jesus out for two months

Guardiola, who also said forward Gabriel Jesus was likely to be out for up to two months after an injury early in the game, called for referees to take firm action.

“Please, referees, they have to protect players,” he said. “We were lucky against Tottenham and against Newcastle. Today we were not lucky. Referees have to protect. We know how strong physically it is England but teams miss big players, not just Manchester City. The replay speaks for itself. We have to protect players.”

Kevin De Bruyne was stretchered off | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hodgson claimed before the game there was “no magic formula” to competing with City, insisting his Palace side’s hopes of getting something from the game hinged on working hard and defending well while maintaining an attacking threat.

The manager could be satisfied that during the opening 45 minutes his players stuck to the prescribed plan to the extent that by the half-time break, the frustration among Guardiola’s players was obvious.

Third draw

Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive league draw as it was held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday, dropping to third in the Premier League standings below Chelsea.

United had top scorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack, ending the month with four wins from nine games in all competitions and without a victory in its last four.

The results: Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 drew with Manchester City 0. On Saturday: Manchester United 0 drew with Southampton 0.

Serie A: Inter Milan 0 drew with Lazio 0; Verona 1 (Caceres 59) lost to Juventus 3 (Matuidi 6, Dybala 72, 77).