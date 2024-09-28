ADVERTISEMENT

EPL: Cole Palmer scores 4 goals in Chelsea win over Brighton; Arsenal leaves it late to beat Leicester

Published - September 28, 2024 10:06 pm IST

Palmer became the first player to score four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match

AP

Cole Palmer (20) of Chelsea scores his hat-trick from a free-kick during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cole Palmer created history on Saturday (September 28, 2024) when he became the first player to score four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match. His flurry of strikes came in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Brighton that further strengthened the belief that the London team will be a force this season after spending more than $1 billion on players over the past two years.

Palmer was one of the expensive signings — he cost at least 40 million pounds ($50.7 million) — but that looks a bargain now. His 22 league goals last season was second only to Man City's Erling Haaland and also included a four-goal haul against Everton, and he is already up to six goals in this campaign in just six games.

Palmer is also a regular in England's squad, scoring the team's goal in the 2-1 loss to Spain in the European Championship final in July.

City draws with Newcastle

How City could have done with having Palmer a few hours earlier on Saturday, when the champion drew at Newcastle 1-1 to drop points for the second straight weekend. Haaland was kept scoreless in a league game for the first time this season and stayed on 10 goals. Josko Gvardiol netted for City instead.

Arsenal took advantage of its big rival’s slip-up by beating Leicester 4-2 thanks to two stoppage-time strikes, by Leandro Trossard — his second goal of the game — and Kai Havertz. Arsenal joined first-place City on 14 points.

Record for Brentford

Brentford became the first Premier League team to score inside the first minute in three straight games, but couldn't hold on after Bryan Mbeumo's striker and drew with West Ham 1-1.

Everton gained its first win of the season in beating Crystal Palace 2-1 and Fulham won at Nottingham Forest 1-0, with Mexico striker Raul Jimenez scoring in a third straight game.

Liverpool was playing away to Wolverhampton later.

