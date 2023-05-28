English Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins “Player of the Season” award

May 28, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Manchester

The Norwegian, Erling Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Season after a combined voting involving the general public, the captains of all 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of football experts.

Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Season on May 27 after an incredible debut season in which he scored 36 goals in 35 games. City players have now won the award four years in a row, with Kevin De Bruyne winning in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and Ruben Dias winning in 2020-21.

Haaland was also named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after claiming a record 82% of the votes. Mr. Haaland beat out competition from Mr. De Bruyne, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, and Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United.

Haaland has 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's previous record of 34 in a single Premier League season, which had stood for nearly three decades.

Haaland will have the chance to add to his Premier League tally on May 28 when City visits Brentford for their final game of the season. Manchester City will be facing Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3.

In the UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City will be facing Inter Milan on June 11 and will be looking to win their first Champions League trophy.

