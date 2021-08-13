English Premier League | Harry Kane transfer saga could define season

London

13 August 2021 04:16 IST

City the overwhelming favourite; Chelsea, United, Liverpool the challengers

The compact surroundings of the recently built, 17,250-seat Brentford Community Stadium will usher in another Premier League campaign on Friday.

In reality, though, a season that will be marked by the return of capacity crowds for the first time in 17 pandemic-blighted months will only start in earnest once a summer-long, potentially title-defining transfer saga is settled one way or the other.

Harry Kane’s “will-he, won’t he?” move to Manchester City from Tottenham remains in the balance and may only be decided in the final days, perhaps even the final hours, of a summer transfer window that closes on August 31.

Depth and quality

If City, the star-studded defending champion, clinches a signing of the England captain — for maybe as much as $200 million — many will view the title race as over before it barely started, such will be the depth and quality of resources available to City manager Pep Guardiola. After all, City, which won the league by 12 points last season, has already bought midfielder Jack Grealish for a British-record fee of £100 million.

If Kane stays at Tottenham? Well, it’s game on, given how City’s rivals stack up this season.

Somewhat quirkily, the opening round of the Premier League, which starts with Brentford — a unheralded side playing top-flight football for the first time in 74 years — hosting Arsenal, is headlined by Sunday’s meeting between Tottenham and Man City.

Hoping Kane doesn’t make the move north to Etihad Stadium — Tottenham aside, obviously — will be Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, who are expected to be the main challengers to City.

Much stronger

Chelsea will be much stronger with the expected arrival of striker Romelu Lukaku for a reported $135 million. United has bought England winger Jadon Sancho and will add France centre back Raphael Varane, too, after spending a combined $150 million. Liverpool, the 2019-20 champion, crucially has star defender Virgil van Dijk back fit.

City getting Kane, however, would leave Guardiola’s team streets clear of them all.

Changes are being made to the way the VAR interprets offside decisions, which — according to referee chief Mike Riley — has “reintroduced the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player.”

Four teams will have new managers this season. Rafa Benitez has been hired by Everton, leaving some fans unhappy because he was previously in charge of local rival Liverpool. Nuno Espirito Santo was hired by Tottenham despite clearly being down the club’s list of targets.

Former Arsenal and France star Patrick Vieira will lead Crystal Palace in his first senior role in the league.