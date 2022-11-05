England’s Chilwell says he will miss World Cup due to hamstring injury

England, who are already sweating over Kyle Walker, Reece James, and Kalvin Philip’s fitness, has been dealt another blow 15 days before the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
November 05, 2022 18:35 IST

Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury has cost him his place in England’s World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England's Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar with an injury, the Chelsea fullback said on Saturday after scans showed he had suffered significant damage to his hamstring.

Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. The 25-year-old grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground.

He was helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches. The Premier League club confirmed on Saturday that he had "suffered a significant injury".

Chilwell, who was a part of England's Euro 2020 squad, missed a chunk of last season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament but had returned to Chelsea's first team fold this season with 13 appearances in all competitions.

"Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine," Chilwell wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP."

Chelsea said Chilwell would begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department.

The news comes as another blow to England with the team also set to miss the services of Chelsea's Reece James, who was ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury he picked up in their game against AC Milan.

England are also sweating on the fitness of Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

