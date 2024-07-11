GIFT a SubscriptionGift
England reaches Euro 2024 final by beating Netherlands 2-1 on Watkins late goal

Watkins, who came on for captain Harry Kane in a bold call by coach Gareth Southgate, turned and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time.

Published - July 11, 2024 02:50 am IST - DORTMUND, Germany

AP
England’s forward Ollie Watkins and England’s defender Kieran Trippier celebrate at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024.

England’s forward Ollie Watkins and England’s defender Kieran Trippier celebrate at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner on Wednesday.

Watkins, who came on for captain Harry Kane in a bold call by coach Gareth Southgate, turned and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time.

England will play Spain in Sunday's final in Berlin. It will be the nation's first title match on foreign soil, having won the World Cup in 1966 and lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final — both times at Wembley Stadium.

In an open first half, Harry Kane’s 18th-minute penalty canceled out Xavi Simons' brilliantly struck opener for the Dutch in the seventh minute.

