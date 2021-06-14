FootballLONDON 14 June 2021 04:02 IST
Comments
England players booed for taking a knee
Updated: 13 June 2021 22:39 IST
The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture.
Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.
The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected.
Croatia's national anthem was also booed by some of the 22,500 fans allowed into Wembley, which could lead to the country's soccer association being fined by UEFA.
More In Football
Read more...