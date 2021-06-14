England players booed for taking a knee

LONDON

14 June 2021 04:02 IST

The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture.

Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.

The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected.

Advertising

Advertising

Croatia's national anthem was also booed by some of the 22,500 fans allowed into Wembley, which could lead to the country's soccer association being fined by UEFA.