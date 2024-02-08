GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

England midfielder Lingard joins South Korea's FC Seoul

The 31-year-old, a World Cup semi-finalist with England and Europa League winner with Manchester United, has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

February 08, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Reuters
Midfielder Jesse Lingard poses for a photo during a press conference as he joins FC Seoul, the K League 1 club, at Seoul Word Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on February 8, 2024.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard poses for a photo during a press conference as he joins FC Seoul, the K League 1 club, at Seoul Word Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on February 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard joined South Korean side FC Seoul on a two-year deal on Thursday, the best-known foreign player ever signed by a K League club.

The 31-year-old, a World Cup semi-finalist with England and Europa League winner with United, has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

"I've always wanted different challenges and to create new memories in my career, and I believe being in South Korea is the perfect place for that," Lingard said in video released by the club.

FC Seoul, who play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, are one of the best supported clubs in the K League and have won the title six times, most recently in 2016.

More than 200 fans were at Incheon airport to greet Lingard when he landed to complete a medical and other formalities earlier this week.

"I have received several offers since last summer," Lingard added at a news conference in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

"Other clubs only made verbal offers. FC Seoul sent a written offer. Club officials showed their sincerity by coming to Manchester to check on my physical condition. At that time, I decided to sign with FC Seoul."

FC Seoul kick off the new K League season away at Gwangju FC on March 2.

Related Topics

soccer / South Korea

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.