England beats Germany 2-0 to move into Euro last eight

England's Harry Kane celebrating after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer match round of 16 between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, on Tuesday, June 29.   | Photo Credit: AP

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the last eight.

It was England's first knockout round victory inside 90 minutes at the Euros and came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute.

Six minutes later, after a swift passing move, left wing-back Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in.

Grealish was the direct provider for England's second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.


