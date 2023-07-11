HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

End of FIFA ban rekindles Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry described the end of the 18-month suspension as “exciting” and “incredible” at a press conference in Harare

July 11, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Harare

AFP
FIFA barred Zimbabwe from participating in international football in February 2022 over government interference in the running of the sport. File.

FIFA barred Zimbabwe from participating in international football in February 2022 over government interference in the running of the sport. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

 Zimbabwe on Tuesday welcomed the lifting of FIFA’s ban on the country’s football association which has rekindled their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA barred Zimbabwe from participating in international football in February 2022 over government interference in the running of the sport.

FIFA lifted the ban on Monday, only two days before the draw for the African qualifiers for the next World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry described the end of the 18-month suspension as “exciting” and “incredible” at a press conference in Harare.

“Our athletes deserve that chance to get back there to live their dream. And they’re going to do that,” Coventry said.

Last year’s ban followed a decision by the African country’s Sports and Recreation Commission to suspend the board of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) citing various charges including graft, fraud and sexual abuse of female referees.

On Monday, FIFA, the global football’s governing body, directed for the appointment of a “normalisation committee” to run ZIFA until the election of a new board.

“I hope that we all take this opportunity with both hands and we run full speed ahead at ensuring that Zimbabwe becomes a global phenomenon in the world of soccer,” said Coventry.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.