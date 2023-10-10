HamberMenu
Eden Hazard announces retirement from football at 32

The former Belgium international joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 as the club's record signing but suffered injuries and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu during a four-year spell.

October 10, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Reuters
File picture of Eden Hazard celebrating a goal at Chelsea

File picture of Eden Hazard celebrating a goal at Chelsea | Photo Credit: AP

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football at the age of 32 on Tuesday four months after leaving the Spanish giants.

The former Belgium international joined Real in 2019 as the club's record signing but suffered injuries and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu during a four-year spell.

Despite limited playing time at Real, Hazard won several trophies, including the Champions League and two LaLiga titles.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," Hazard said in a statement on Instagram.

"I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences."

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and won the Europa League in 2013 and 2019 with the London club. He also won the Premier League title in 2015 and in 2017 as well as the League Cup and the FA Cup.

He made his senior debut for Belgium in 2008 and scored 33 goals in 126 games, leading them to third place at the 2018 World Cup, before retiring from international football following their group stage exit at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

