EB can still play in ISL 2020-21

Kolkata giant East Bengal participating in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) still remains a possibility, according to the AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.
During the Sportstar Star Talk webinar series, powered by ITM University and moderated by The Hindu’s Amitabha Das Sharma, Special Correspondent (Sports), on the anniversary of the club’s centenary celebrations, former East Bengal players Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh expressed their desire to see the club in the country’s top division.
Bhutia, former East Bengal captain, felt the club should improve in every department to sustain itself in the ISL, as and when it makes the step up.
“Nothing is impossible,” replied Das, when asked if the club can feature in ISL 2020-21.
“We came up with the roadmap last year in Kuala Lumpur. One of the things decided was that by 2021, two clubs from I-League, through the bidding process, can go into the ISL by adhering to the regulations, including the financial criteria. Fortunately, Mohun Bagan [through its merger with ATK] has been able to come in [to ISL],” said Das.
