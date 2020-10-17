Football

East Bengal signs up Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington.  

East Bengal announced the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Anthony Pilkington and Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway in the squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Defender Scott Neville was the first foreign signing previously announced by East Bengal.

Pilkington joins the ISL debutant having played in England all along with more than 400 games under his belt. He has scored 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway joins the side from A-League side Brisbane Roar. The 27-year-old striker featured in 23 matches last season.

Aaron spent the major part of his career playing in Europe, before making the move to Brisbane Roar last season.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 11:11:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/east-bengal-signs-up-anthony-pilkington/article32883218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY