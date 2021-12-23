ISL | East Bengal holds Hyderabad

Dervisevic and Ogbeche on target respectively

East Bengal came out of the shell of its limitations to hold a resurgent Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in an ISL fixture at Bambolim on Thursday.

East Bengal went ahead early in the first half through a goal from Amir Dervisevic before Bartholomew Ogbeche produced the equaliser sometime from the break.

Confident start

East Bengal made a confident start and dominated the midfield, and East Bengal took the lead in the 20th minute. Earning a free-kick just outside the box, midfielder Amir Dervisevic unleashed a rasping left-footer that had the defender in the Hyderabad wall ducking under. Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani got a hand on the ball but was undone by the power of the shot.

East Bengal could not hold on to the lead long as Hyderabad found the equaliser. The East Bengal citadel fell in the 35th minute when Ogbeche nodded home a nice cross from Aniket Jadhav. It didn’t help that East Bengal defender Raju Gaikwad mistimed his jump and failed to clear the cross, allowing Ogbeche a free header.

East Bengal could have wrested the lead back in the 40th minute when Mohammad Rafique charged on a loose ball, but his powerful attempt came off the framework.

Hyderabad’s usual rhythm in the attack was missing for a great part of the action as East Bengal successfully spun a web of defence and blocked the access of wingers like Akash Mishra and Jadhav.

On the other hand, East Bengal created a few good opportunities on the break but could not utilise them, chiefly because of the waywardness of its lone striker Nigerian Chima Chukwu.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Ogbeche 35) drew with SC East Bengal 1 (Dervisevic 20).

Today’s match: Odisha FC vs Goa FC, 7.30 p.m.