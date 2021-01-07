Football

East Bengal holds FC Goa

A 10-man SC East Bengal showed grit to hold a strong FC Goa 1-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, on Wednesday. Bright Enobakhare’s put EB ahead in the 79th minute before substitute Devendra Murgaonkar netted for Goa two minutes later.

In the 56th minute, EB skipper Daniel Fox was shown the red card for a reckless tackle.

The result: East Bengal 1 (Bright Enobakhare 79) drew with FC Goa 1 (Devendra Murgaonkar 81).

Thursday’s match: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC.

