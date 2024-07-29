ADVERTISEMENT

East Bengal starts its campaign in style

Published - July 29, 2024 09:57 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Kolkata outfit fights back to defeat Indian Air Force FT 3-1 after being a goal down in the 19th minute; Hmar, Diamantakos and Crespo find the net for Cuadrat’s team

Amitabha Das Sharma

Comeback: Crespo’s third goal sealed the deal for East Bengal. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

East Bengal FC started its campaign with a dominant 3-1 victory over Indian Air Force football team in a Group A league match of the 133rd Durand Cup football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

IAF draws first blood

IAF took the lead against the run of play when Somananda Singh found the net in the first quarter of action.

EBFC fought back and secured the equaliser through its young forward David Hmar just before the break.

Full-strength squad

With head coach Carles Cuadrat preferring to field a full-strength squad, EBFC did not require much time to go ahead. It came from the head of its prized acquisition, last ISL season’s top-scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos, who nodded the ball home in the 61st minute.

Captain Saul Crespo sealed the issue for EBFC in the 68th when he found the Air Force net with a nice shot taken on the turn.

The result: Group A:

East Bengal FC 3 (David Hmar 43, Dimitrios Diamantakos 61, Saul Crespo 68) bt Indian Air Force FT 1 (Somananda Singh 19).

