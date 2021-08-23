Durand Cup to kick start Indian football season

Five Indian Super League (ISL) teams and three I-League outfits will be among 16-teams that will take part in the 130th edition of Durand Cup football tournament, which will be played here in different venues from September 5 to October 3.

The ISL teams who have confirmed their participation include Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, and Kerala Blasters.

The ISL teams, who utilise the tournament for pre-season preparations, will expectedly be leaving out the foreigners in their rosters in preference for a mix of age-group players and some senior Indian players available in their squads.

Local club Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam Kerala FC and Sudeva FC of Delhi are the three I-League clubs in the fray.

FC Bengaluru United and Delhi FC are two teams from the Second Division I-League while two Indian Army teams (Red and Green), a team each from Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, CRPF and the Assam Rifles complete the list of participants.

The 16 teams will be divided in four groups in the initial group league stage. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stage.