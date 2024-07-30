GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durand Cup: Punjab FC, NorthEast United bag comfortable wins

Published - July 30, 2024 11:02 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Leon Augustine of Punjab FC during match 6 of Group C played between CISF Protectors FT and Punjab FC of the 133rd Durand Cup 2024, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on July 30, 2024.

Leon Augustine of Punjab FC during match 6 of Group C played between CISF Protectors FT and Punjab FC of the 133rd Durand Cup 2024, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab FC opened its campaign on a confident note as it blanked the paramilitary outfit CISF Protectors 3-0 in a Group C league match of the 133rd Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Tuesday.

Dominating from the start Punjab found the lead through its captain Luka Majcen, who found the net in the 29th minute. The Slovenian forward doubled the lead in the 58th minute by producing another nice finish before Vinit Rai secured the win for Punjab FC converting a penalty in the 76th minute.

NorthEast United FC bagged the full quota of points by downing the local side Bodoland FC 2-0 in a group E match at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Two second half goals by Jithin M.S and Ankith Padmanabhan ensured that NorthEast United opened its campaign with a win.

The result

Group C (Kolkata): Punjab FC 3 (Luka Majcen 29, 58, Vinit Rai 76-pen) bt CISF Protectors 0.

Group E (Kokrajhar): NorthEast United FC 2 (Jithin M.S. 49, Ankith Padmanabhan 90+3) bt Bodoland FC 0.

