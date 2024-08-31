Durand Cup | NorthEast United lifts its maiden crown, beating Mohun Bagan in its own backyard

NorthEast United FC etched its name on the winner’s plate of the Durand Cup. It won the 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament by overpowering the continent’s oldest club and title-holder Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-3 via tie-breaker, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win marked NEUFC’s first major trophy since its inception ten years ago.

Mohun Bagan established a two goal lead in the opening half, but NorthEast fought back well after the break and cancelled the former’s advantage to make it 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

With no extra-time allotted, the match went straight to the shootout where the NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Chahal made two fine saves to turn the tables on Mohun Bagan and secure the crown for his side.

It was a moment of great jubilation for the handful of NorthEast United supporters, including team owner and actor John Abraham. The win was a fitting tribute to the efforts of the team and some clever changes made by coach Juan Pedro Benali that ensured the spectacular turnaround in the second half.

On the other hand, it was a moment of heartbreak for some 40,000 Bagan supporters, who had turned up expecting the 17-time winner — which had a 7-2 advantage in the head-to-head prior to this meeting — to retain the title. The opening session belonged to Bagan as the host came up with a strong performance and secured a two goal lead with strikes from Jason Cummings, via a penalty, and Sahal Abdul Samad.

The change of ends saw a remarkable transformation in NorthEast United’s performance. The Highlanders mounted repeated attacks and stunned the Mohun Bagan defence in the 55th minute.

Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie found the Mohun Bagan net with a rasping right-footer that caught goalkeeper Vishal Kaith napping. Keeping up the aggression, the Highlanders found the equaliser three minutes later when substitute Guillermo Fernandez volleyed home a pinpoint accurate cross from Ajaraie.

The result: Mohun Bagan 2 (Cummings 11-pen, Samad 45+5) drew with NorthEast United FC 2 (Ajaraie 55, Fernandez 58) (NorthEast United won 4-3 via tie-breaker).

Individual awards: Golden Glove: Gurmeet Singh Chahal (NorthEast United); Golden Boot: Noah Sadaoui (Kerala Blasters, 6 goals); Golden Ball: Jithin M.S. (NorthEast United, most assists).

