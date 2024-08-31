ADVERTISEMENT

Durand Cup | NorthEast United lifts its maiden crown, beating Mohun Bagan in its own backyard

Published - August 31, 2024 09:25 pm IST - KOLKATA

Goalkeeper Gurmeet is the Highlanders’ hero after pulling off two saves in the penalty shootout; Bagan left ruing after letting go off a two-goal advantage

Amitabha Das Sharma

On a high: NorthEast United players celebrate their title triumph after beating Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final in Kolkata on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

NorthEast United FC etched its name on the winner’s plate of the Durand Cup. It won the 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament by overpowering the continent’s oldest club and title-holder Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-3 via tie-breaker, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win marked NEUFC’s first major trophy since its inception ten years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohun Bagan established a two goal lead in the opening half, but NorthEast fought back well after the break and cancelled the former’s advantage to make it 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

NorthEast United goalkeeper  Gurmeet Singh Chahal celebrates with teammates after pulling off the winning save during the shootout in the final of Durand Cup against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

With no extra-time allotted, the match went straight to the shootout where the NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh Chahal made two fine saves to turn the tables on Mohun Bagan and secure the crown for his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moment of great jubilation for the handful of NorthEast United supporters, including team owner and actor John Abraham. The win was a fitting tribute to the efforts of the team and some clever changes made by coach Juan Pedro Benali that ensured the spectacular turnaround in the second half.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, it was a moment of heartbreak for some 40,000 Bagan supporters, who had turned up expecting the 17-time winner — which had a 7-2 advantage in the head-to-head prior to this meeting — to retain the title. The opening session belonged to Bagan as the host came up with a strong performance and secured a two goal lead with strikes from Jason Cummings, via a penalty, and Sahal Abdul Samad.

The change of ends saw a remarkable transformation in NorthEast United’s performance. The Highlanders mounted repeated attacks and stunned the Mohun Bagan defence in the 55th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie found the Mohun Bagan net with a rasping right-footer that caught goalkeeper Vishal Kaith napping. Keeping up the aggression, the Highlanders found the equaliser three minutes later when substitute Guillermo Fernandez volleyed home a pinpoint accurate cross from Ajaraie.

The result: Mohun Bagan 2 (Cummings 11-pen, Samad 45+5) drew with NorthEast United FC 2 (Ajaraie 55, Fernandez 58) (NorthEast United won 4-3 via tie-breaker).

NorthEast United’s Jithin M.S. receives the Golden Ball after the Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Individual awards: Golden Glove: Gurmeet Singh Chahal (NorthEast United); Golden Boot: Noah Sadaoui (Kerala Blasters, 6 goals); Golden Ball: Jithin M.S. (NorthEast United, most assists).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US