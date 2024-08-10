GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durand Cup: NorthEast United beats BSF to brighten its quarterfinal chances

Inter Kashi FC got the better of Indian Navy 2-1 in a Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here to pick up its first win of the tournament

Published - August 10, 2024 12:20 am IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Players of Inter Kashi FC (IKFC) and Indian Navy FT (INFT) vie for the ball during a Durand Cup 2024 football match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Players of Inter Kashi FC (IKFC) and Indian Navy FT (INFT) vie for the ball during a Durand Cup 2024 football match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

NorthEast United FC picked up its second successive win by blanking a BSF team 4-0 in a Group E match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar on Friday (August 9, 2024). A brace from Spanish striker Guillermo Fernandez and a goal each from Jithin M.S. and Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who scored from a penalty, ensured NorthEast United collected all three points to remain on top of the group league position collecting six points. NorthEast United just needs a point against Odisha FC in its last group league outing to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Inter Kashi FC got the better of Indian Navy 2-1 in a Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here to pick up its first win of the tournament. All the three goals happened in the second half as the Navy team took the lead in the 52nd minute through Novin Gurung. Nikola Stojanovic and substitute Tomba Singh scored successively in the 65th and 66th minutes to ensure the win for Inter Kashi FC, which finished its campaign with four points. Bengaluru FC has already reached the quarterfinals from the group with an all-win record.

The result:

Group E (Kokrajhar): NorthEast United FC 4 (Guillermo 8, 48, Jithin 20, Ajaraie 90+7-pen) bt BSF FT 0.

Group B (Kolkata): Inter Kashi FC 2 (Stojanovic 65, Tomba 66) bt Indian Air Force FT 1 (Novin 52).

