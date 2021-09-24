Durand Cup | No sweat for FC Goa

KOLKATA

24 September 2021 22:44 IST

Former Indian Super League (ISL) runner-up FC Goa proved too strong for second division side Delhi FC, winning 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Devendra Murgaokar opened the scoring for the Gaurs while Muhammed Nemil and Brandon Fernandez added two more before the break. Leander D’Cunha and Romario Jesuraj netted once each after resumption to complete the FC Goa’s tally.

Delhi, which beat the other ISL side Kerala Blasters to progress to the last-eight, failed to match FC Goa’s strength and could manage only one reply through Nikhil Mali.

FC Goa will play the winner of the last quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Army Green on Saturday.

The result (quarterfinals): FC Goa 5 (Devendra Murgaokar 15, Muhammed Nemil 18, Brandon Fernandes 45+3, Leander D’Cunha 84, Romario Jesuraj 90+2) bt Delhi FC 1 (Nikhil Mali 82).