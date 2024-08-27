GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG in final after shooting out Bengaluru FC in tie-breaker

Mohun Bagan SG stages thrilling comeback to defeat Bengaluru FC in Durand Cup semifinal, securing final spot

Published - August 27, 2024 11:14 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal match of the Durand Cup against Bengaluru FC, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal match of the Durand Cup against Bengaluru FC, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, Tuesday, August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant made a spectacular comeback as it first recovered a two-goal deficit to hold Bengaluru FC 2-2 in the regulation time and then clinched the issue 4-3 via tiebreaker to secure its passage to the final of the 133rd Durand Cup. The semifinal match at the Salt Lake Stadium saw an absorbing battle as both the opponents displayed remarkable attacking styles, but Mohun Bagan SG emerged victorious for showing greater resilience and application.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who had salvaged Mohun Bagan’s fortune in the quarterfinal saving two attempts in the shoot-outs against Punjab FC, did his job once again as he blocked the last two attempts of the Bengaluru FC ‘shooters’ to help the Mariners secure its 30th appearance in the final of the Asia’s oldest tournament.

Mohun Bagan SG will take on NorthEast United FC in the final scheduled here on Saturday.

The tiebreakers saw the two sides doing well initially with successful conversions in the first three chances, but things changed here as Kaith made two important saves rightly judging the successive attempts of Bengaluru FC’s Halicharan Narzary and Aleksandar Jovanovic.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had saved the final shot taken by Mohun Bagan’s Scottish striker Greg Stewart but that did not prove enough in the end. Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos made successful attempts for Mohun Bagan SG while Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke and Pedro Capo found the target for Bengaluru FC.

Sunil Chhetri converted a penalty late in the first half before Vinith Venkatesh doubled the lead early after the break to give Bengaluru FC a two-goal cushion by the 51st minute.

Mohun Bagan mounted a serious comeback effort hereafter and neutralised Bengaluru FC’s lead by the 84th minute as Dimitri Petratos, who struck from the spot in the 68th minute, and Anirudh Thapa found the net to push the action to the penalties.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Dimitri Petratos 68-pen, Anirudh Thapa 84) bt Bengaluru FC 2 (Sunil Chhetri 43-pen, Vinith Venkatesh 51) (Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 via tie-breaker).

Related Topics

Football / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.