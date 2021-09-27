Durand Cup | Mohammedan Sporting in final

Gets the better of FCBU in extra-time

Mohammedan Sporting found two goals in the extra-time against a 10-man FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) for a 4-2 score-line in the semifinal of the Durand Cup football on Monday.

FCBU found the lead with barely 20 seconds on the clock with its Spanish forward Pedro Manzi doing the finishing after being set up by his upfront colleague Luka Majcen of Slovenia.

Sporting re-grouped and quickly turned on the heat. Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus Joseph’s fine solo helped it draw parity in the ninth minute. He dribbled past three defenders before finishing with an angular left footer.

The FCBU citadel fell again in the 38th minute when Faisal Ali made the most of a Joseph assist. FCBU found the equaliser off Kingshuk Debnath in the 78th minute.

Manzi sent off

FCBU suffered a set-back in the added time of the second half when a frustrated Manzi used his fist to divert home a Pradhan free-kick and was marched off with the second booking of the match.

Sporting found goals through substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika and midfield hero Nicola Stojanovic, who scored from the spot.

The result (semifinal): Mohd. Sporting 4 (Marcus Joseph 9, Faisal Ali 38, Brandon Vanlalremdika 103, Nicola Stojanovic 110-pen) bt FC Bengaluru United 2 (Pedro Manzi 1, Kingshuk Debnath 78).