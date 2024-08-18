Durand Cup: Kolkata Derby abandoned owing to security concerns

The season’s first Kolkata Derby featuring the city giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC has been cancelled owing to growing protests over the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar hospital in Kolkata. The decision to “abandon” the concluding Durand Cup Group A match was taken a day ahead of the scheduled date as the police department – Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate – responsible for managing the security arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium failed to commit adequate forces.

“On behalf of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 18, 2024 at 7.00pm, stands abandoned,” said a statement from the Durand Cup media committee.

While no specific reason was given in the official statement, the organizers unofficially informed that the concerned police commissionerate could not provide the security required to manage a ‘derby’ match, which usually sees a congregation of supporters in excess of 60,000. This is because of the “prevailing situation” which is drawing away most of its personnel in managing the spate of citizens’ protests happening every day in various parts of the city and its adjoining districts.

The organizers – the Indian Army and the Government of West Bengal – were also apprehensive of the possibility of protests and demonstrations overtaking the galleries and creating a major disturbance before or during the match.

While the Kolkata derby is abandoned, the organizers have tentatively informed the teams about awarding a point each. With both teams tied on six points from two wins each, the additional point will not change their current positions. Mohun Bagan SG will take the top spot for having a better goal difference and move to the quarters while East Bengal is also likely to make it through as one of the two second placed teams.