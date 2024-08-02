ADVERTISEMENT

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters drown Mumbai City in a glut of goals

Published - August 02, 2024 02:27 am IST - KOLKATA:

Mumbai City FC, which fielded its reserve team, was left to defend its citadel for a greater part of the action as the Kerala Blasters proved too big a challenge for its youthful team.

Amitabha Das Sharma

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters FC players celebrate during a Durand Cup 2024 football match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_01_2024_000645B) | Photo Credit: -

A full strength Kerala Blasters FC inflicted a 8-0 defeat on the Indian Super League Cup champion Mumbai City FC in a Group C league match of 133rd Durand Cup football, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Thursday. The combination of Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui and Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah in the Blasters’ attack scored a hat-trick each to contribute in the bulk of the goals.

Ishan Pandita, who came in for Peprah as a late substitute, fired two quick goals to complete the massive scoreline for Kerala Blasters.

The result:

Group C: Kerala Blasters FC 8 (Noah Sadaoui 31, 50, 76, Kwame Peprah 38, 45, 53, Ishan Pandita 86, 87) bt Mumbai City FC 0.

