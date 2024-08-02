Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters drown Mumbai City in a glut of goals

A full strength Kerala Blasters FC inflicted a 8-0 defeat on the Indian Super League Cup champion Mumbai City FC in a Group C league match of 133rd Durand Cup football, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Thursday. The combination of Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui and Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah in the Blasters’ attack scored a hat-trick each to contribute in the bulk of the goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishan Pandita, who came in for Peprah as a late substitute, fired two quick goals to complete the massive scoreline for Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC, which fielded its reserve team, was left to defend its citadel for a greater part of the action as the Kerala Blasters proved too big a challenge for its youthful team.

The result:

Group C: Kerala Blasters FC 8 (Noah Sadaoui 31, 50, 76, Kwame Peprah 38, 45, 53, Ishan Pandita 86, 87) bt Mumbai City FC 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.