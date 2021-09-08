Durand cup | Indian Navy fights back to beat Delhi FC

Kolkata

Indian Navy became the first among the six regimental sides to pick up a win when it erased a goal’s deficit to beat Second Division League side Delhi Football Club 2-1 in a group-C league match of Durand Cup football, at the Mohun Bagan ground, on Wednesday.

Playing without any foreign recruit, the Indian Navy side provided a tough challenge to Delhi FC, which fielded four foreigners.

This included Willis Plaza who has years of experience of playing with top division clubs in the country.

The Trinidad and Tobago striker took Delhi FC ahead in the 21st minute as he made the most of a free ball inside the Navy box to find the target.

The sailors reorganised quickly and secured the equaliser within five minutes when V. Shreyas foxed the Delhi defence to finish a cross from Nihal Sudeesh. Indian Navy found the winning goal late in the 86th minute through Dalraj who nodded home a corner to ensure the full quota of points.

The result: Delhi FC 1 (Willis Plaza 21) lost to Indian Navy 2 (V. Shreyas 26, Dalraj 86).