Durand Cup | Gokulam Kerala held by Army Red

Defending Champion Gokulam Kerala started its title defence with a draw as it was held by regimental side Army Red 2-2 in a Group D match of 130th Durand Cup football at Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Gokulam Kerala started on a positive note and secured an early lead when Ghanaian attacker Rahim Osumanu found the Army Red net with a spectacular long-range attempt.

Things became difficult for the Kerala side when its first-choice goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar had to be replaced after a nasty collision with Army Red’s Mukesh Kumar.

With substitute P.A. Ajmal under the bar, Gokulam Kerala’s citadel fell soon. Army Red equalised at the half-hour mark through P. Jatin before Bikash Thapa secured the lead just before the interval.

Gokulam Kerala regrouped in the second half but had to wait till the 70th minute when its Afghanistan recruit Sharif M. Mohammad scored from a penalty.

The results: Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Rahim Osumanu 9, Sharif M. Mohammad 70-pen) drew with Army Red 2 (P. Jain 30, Bikash Thapa 43).

Assam Rifles 0 lost to Hyderabad FC 5 (Abdul Rabeeh 7, Chhangte 18, 87, Rohlupuia 21, Kabrabam Arunkumar 27).