Durand Cup | FC Goa books quarterfinal spot

KOLKATA

13 September 2021 22:54 IST

Downs Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 for its second consecutive win

Muhammed Nemil and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza scored a goal apiece as FC Goa defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 to record its second consecutive victory in Group B and become the third team to assure itself of a place in the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup football tournament on Monday.

As rain lashed the city throughout the day, the players found the conditions difficult and witnessed a finish under the floodlights at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In the closing stages of the first half, midfielder Nemil scored through a powerful left-footer from outside the box to put the Goan team ahead.

Sudeva tried to catch up after the change of ends but could not succeed.

Goa doubled its lead in the 80th minute as Mendoza shot from outside the area to beat keeper Legend Singh, who replaced first-choice custodian Sachin Jha due to an injury.

Sudeva, which suffered its second successive loss, reduced the margin through William Pauliankhum’s penalty conversion in injury time.

The result: Group B: FC Goa 2 (Muhammed Nemil 45+2, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza 80) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (William Pauliankhum 90+8-pen).