Durand Cup: East Bengal eases past Downtown Heroes; Indian Army outplays Assam Rifles

Downtown was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when its defender Zahid Yousif was marched off with his second booking of the match

Updated - August 08, 2024 02:50 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 02:49 am IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Players of East Bengal FC (in red) and Downtown Heroes FC vie for the ball during their 2024 Durand Cup football match, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Players of East Bengal FC (in red) and Downtown Heroes FC vie for the ball during their 2024 Durand Cup football match, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Emami East Bengal FC consolidated its position on top of the standings as it beat a 10-man Downtown Heroes FC 3-1 in a Group A league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

Madih Talal opened the scoring process for East Bengal from a free-kick in the 29th minute before Downtown Heroes levelled the issue with a fine goal from Aafreen Basharat in the 30th minute. Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo converted from the spot to help East Bengal regain the lead in the 36th minute before substitute Jesin T.K. completed the tally with a goal in the second half injury-time.

Downtown was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when its defender Zahid Yousif was marched off with his second booking of the match. East Bengal tallied six points from two wins to continue on top of the current group league position.

Indian Army picked up its second win on the trot by convincingly outplaying another Services side Assam Rifles 3-0 in a Group D encounter played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The win saw Indian Army tying with host Jamshedpur FC on six points but took the second spot in the group standings owing to an inferior goal average.

The results:

Group A (Kolkata): Emami East Bengal 3 (Madih Talal 29, Saul Crespo 36-pen, Jesin T.K 90+3) bt Downtown Heroes FC 1 (Aafreen Basharat 30).

Group D (Jamshedpur): Indian Army FT 3 (Alan Thapa7, Pradeep Singh 61-pen, Sunil B. 89) bt Assam Rifles FT 0.

Football

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.