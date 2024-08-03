GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins

Published - August 03, 2024 10:30 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Former India captain Sunil Chhetri came in as a late substitute to nod home a corner and complete the scoring process for Bengaluru FC. File

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri came in as a late substitute to nod home a corner and complete the scoring process for Bengaluru FC. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Former ISL champion Bengaluru FC waltzed to its second consecutive win by downing the I-League side Inter Kashi FC 3-0 in a Group B league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Saturday. 

Spanish forward Edgar Mendez opened the scoring converting an early penalty before his compatriot Alberto Noguera doubled the lead late in the second session.

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri came in as a late substitute to nod home a corner and complete the scoring process for Bengaluru FC.

The Blues could have ended with a bigger scoreline but for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas, who saved substitute forward Ryan William’s penalty attempt in the 84th minute. With this win, Bengaluru FC reached the top of the group standings with six points.

Odisha FC brightened up its performance in the second half to overwhelm BSF FT 5-0 in a Group E encounter played at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

In another development, Hyderabad FC pulled out of the event “due to unforeseen circumstances”. The Durand Cup Organising Committee heeded the request of the Government of Meghalaya to include the local side Rangdajied United FC in the former’s place in Group F, which is being played in Shillong.

The results

Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC 3 (Edgar Mendez 17-pen, Alberto Noguera 77, Sunil Chhetri 82) bt Inter Kashi FC 0.

Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC 5 (Rahul Mukhi 55, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh 56, Moirangthem Givson Singh 58, 80, RoshanMukhi 78) bt BSF FT 0.   

