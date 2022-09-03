Durand Cup — Army Red stuns ISL champion Hyderabad FC

Suresh Meitei’s delicate header ensures that the Army men finish on a high

The Hindu Bureau Imphal
September 03, 2022 18:31 IST

Suresh Meitei | Photo Credit: Twitter

Army Red relied on its captain Suresh Meitei’s lone goal to shock Indian Super League champion Hyderabad FC 1-0 in a Group C match of the 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Saturday.

Meitei put Army Red ahead in the 33rd minute before his team defended heavily against table topper Hyderabad’s powerful forward line to snatch its first win. Army Red had beaten Hyderabad last year as well.

Army Red, which had shared points with another ISL side Chennaiyin FC, finished its campaign on a high with five points.

The Army men played positive football and created chances to put pressure on the Hyderabad post. Their team got the lead when Christopher Kamei’s free-kick from just outside the box on the right was directed into the goal by Meitei’s delicate header.

The red shirts came close to scoring their second goal in the 44th minute but Sushil Shah’s shot was saved by Hyderabad ‘keeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Hyderabad initiated some fine moves but could not erase the deficit. Chhangte posed the maximum threat without being able to capitalise on the three chances that came his way in the first half.

Despite some tight marking from the Army men, Hyderabad raided the rival goal with more intensity after the change in ends but could not find the target due to the brilliant showing of an alert and athletic Bhabindra Thakuri under the bar.

The result: Army Red 1 (Meitei 33) bt Hyderabad FC 0.

